A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday ordered that a 27-year-old mechanic, Adamu Isah, be remanded in a correctional facility over alleged culpable homicide.

The police charged Isah, who resides at Kawo in Kaduna State, with culpable homicide.

The Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the plea of the accused, ordered the police to return the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

Emmanuel said the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the matter, adding that only the High Court has the jurisdiction to grant bail on capital offence.

He adjourned the matter until Dec. 21, for legal advice.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional, Police Headquarters Kawo, in Kaduna, to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), through a letter dated Sept. 12.

Leo said that one Shehu Garba, of Ungwan Rimi, a brother to the deceased reported the matter at the police station.

The prosecutor informed the court that the defendant inflicted injury with a machete on one Musa Garba’s head during a fight.

Leo added that the victim was taken to the Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital where he later died.

He said that the offence contravened Section 221 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria