A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State on Monday remanded a leader of the State #EndSARS movement, Emmanuel Adebisi over alleged impersonation.

Adebisi, who was popularly referred to as Captain during the EndSARS protest was invited by the Department of State Security to explain his role in the protest of December 7, where he led the call for the suspension of the State Panel of Inquiry.

He was arraigned before Magistrate F. Omisade on four counts bordering on felony, impersonation, dressing in military outfits, and illegal possession of military outfits.

DSS Prosecutor, Ben Nweke, told the court that Adebisi on June 19, 2020, allegedly made a false attestation in a document titled “Memorandum of Understanding”, with reference number PCC/OS/2020/6/2/7 by witnessing and signing it as “Captain Adebisi Emmanuel”.

The defendant, according to the Prosecutor, allegedly paraded himself as captain Adebisi Emmanuel Oluwaseun to deceive officers of Osun State Public Complaint Commissions (Nigeria Ombudsman).

The prosecutor further accused Adebisi of dressing and appearing in the garb of the armed forces of Nigeria and was found possessing accouterments of the armed forces at his residence located at the Ile-Idande Area, Ayekale Osogbo, on December 9, 2020.

He added that the alleged offence contravened Sections 467, 484, 109 and 428 (d) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol.2, Law of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

However, Adebisi pleaded not guilty to the four counts pressed against him.

Defence Counsel, Barrister A.C Olaniyi, in his oral application urged the court to admit the defendant to bail in the most liberal terms.

Olaniyi assured the court that the defendant would not jump bail if granted, saying he would provide credible surety to show his readiness to face trial.

In his ruling, Mr. Omisade declined the oral bail application and requested a formal application before adjourning the matter till December 21, 2020, for ruling on bail.

