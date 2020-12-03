Agency Reporter

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an order restraining Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, Mr Cairo Ojougboh, Dr Joi Nunieh and others from performing the functions of the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC).

Justice Ahmed Mohammed, in a ruling on an application by Forum for Accountability and Good Governance, restrained them from parading themselves as Board members of the Commission.

Justice Mohammed also granted leave to the applicant to apply for judicial review for an Order of Mandamus compelling the ICPC, sued as the 9th Defendant in the suit to investigate the Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the five members of the Board over allegations of N3 billion contract fraud.

The court also granted leave to the applicant to apply for judicial review of the power of the President or the Minister of the Niger Delta to appoint Prof Pondei, Dr. Ojougboh and others in an interim capacity as members of the NDDC Board.

By the order of the court, members of the NDDC Board are restrained from performing the functions of the Board pending the hearing and determination of the Motion on Notice which is fixed for December 8, 2020.

Parties joined in the suit are: the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice; the Senate, Niger Delta Minister; Prof. Pondei and Dr Ojougboh.

Others are: Dr. Nunieh, Mrs. Caroline Nagbo, Cecilia Bukola Akintomide and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).