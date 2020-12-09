By Davies Iheamnachor, Port-Harcourt

A State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has sacked the Paramount Ruler of Ubima Community, the country home of the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, Eze Iheanyi William.

The court in its judgement noted that the sacked William was illegally installed and issued certificate of recognition by the state government.

Justice I.P C Igwe, gave this judgment yesterday in a matter brought by a Claimant to the throne, Eze Michael Dikewoha, in 2010, over alleged illegal installation of William.

Igwe had in his ruling knocked the Rivers State Government for issuing certificate of office and recognition even when the matter was still in court.

Igwe also dismissed the prayers of Dikewoha, and the third defendant, Christopher Okah, of Omuobunwo family, seeking declaration of the court to become the paramount Ruler of the community.

The judge said he was not satisfied with the prayers of the duo that they be declared to occupy the throne.

He ordered the three families of Omuahiaume, Omuahua, and Omuobunwo to go home and nominate a suitable candidate for recognizition and installation into the Nye-Ali Ubima.

The Counsel for Omuobunwo’s family, who are forth to seventh defendants in the matter, Winstonchurchill Madume, outside the court said he would study the Judgment and informed his client on the next line of action.

Meanwhile, other defendants in the suit include Rivers State Government through the Attorney General as first defendant and State Council of Traditional Rulers as second defendant.

