An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama in Jos on Friday sentenced four traders to three years imprisonment for conspiracy, trespass, house breaking and theft.

The convicts are Bashir Tukur, 20, Nawas Rabiu, 18, Mutar Umar, 20 and Abdullahi Isaq, 22.

The Judge, Lawal Suleiman, sentenced the four traders after they pleaded guilty.

He, however, gave them an option of fine.

“They are to spend six months or a fine of N10,000 for conspiracy each, another N40,000 or 18 months each for theft and also a compensation of N37,500 each or another one year in prison,” Suleiman pronounced.

He said that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such acts.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp Monday Dabit told the court that the case was reported by one Murtala Ahmed of Rikkos at Nassarawa Gwong Police Station Jos on Oct. 26.

Dabit said that after the complainant reported that his house had been broken into by unknown persons, the police conducted investigation which linked the convicts to the crime.

The prosecutor said the offence was contrary to Sections 59, 313, 336 and 272 of the Penal Code law of Plateau.

[NAN]

