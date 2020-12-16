By Eric Ikhilae, Abuja and Bisi Olaniyi, Benin

A Fedderal High Court in Abuja has adjourned indefinitely proceedings in the suit by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and a member, Edobor Williams, praying for the sack of Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The plaintiffs are querying Obaseki’s academic qualification and want the court to disqualify him.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed yesterday granted a request by Obaseki’s lawyer, Ken Mozia, for an indefinite adjournment to enable the Court of Appeal determine an application to stay pending appeal.

Justice Mohammed, who said he was not ready to put his court on a collision course with the Court of Appeal, said he would prefer to await the appellate court’s decision on the application for stay of further proceedings.

The judge said none of the parties drew his attention to any authority that allows a trial court to continue proceedings when an application for stay of proceedings and appeal against its decision were pending before the appellate court.

He said he would await the Court of Appeal’s decision on the application for stay and was ready to proceed with the case should the appellate court so direct.

Olujinmi said parties would be before the Court of Appeal today in respect of the application for stay of proceedings filed by Obaseki.

Edo University, Iyamho, Etsako West Local Government Area, established by former Governor Adams Oshiomhole, has been renamed through an executive bill.

Ten of the 24 member-House of Assembly amended the law establishing the university. The lawmakers amended Section Four of the Edo State University Law, thereby replacing Iyamho with Uzairue, the generic name for Etsako clan.

The lawmakers acted on the executive request, with the committee of the whole suspending Rule 20 of the Assembly to enable it consider the request and amend the university’s law, which was quickly done.

Speaker Marcus Onobun directed that the bill be given an accelerated third reading for clean copies to be sent to Obaseki for assent.