Daily News

COVID-19: 11 test positive at NYSC orientation camp

By
0
covid-19:-11-test-positive-at-nysc-orientation-camp
Views: Visits 4

Eleven National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members undergoing orientation in Taraba have tested positive for COVID-19.

Innocent Vakkai, the Chairperson of the COVID-19 Technical Committee in Taraba, announced this on Monday at a news conference organised by the state Ministry of Information and Orientation in Jalingo, the state capital.


He said the victims were currently receiving treatments at various isolation centres in the state.

Mr Vakkai, who doubles as the Commissioner for Health, urged residents of the state to be cautious of the pandemic.

He appealed to members of the public to always observe COVID-19 protocols to mitigate the spread of the disease.

Nigeria, in the last few days, has begun to experience an upsurge in the active cases of COVID-19 in the country which authorities partly blame on flagrant disregard for safety protocols meant to curtail the spread of the virus.

(NAN)

Lawmaker who called for Buhari’s impeachment, Kingsley Chinda will be punished – Reps

Previous article

Yuletide: House of Reps moves to avert hikes in transport fares

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News