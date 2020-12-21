Eleven National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) members undergoing orientation in Taraba have tested positive for COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr Innocent Vakkai, the Chairman of the COVID-19 Technical Committee in Taraba, announced this on Monday at a news conference organised by the state Ministry of Information and Orientation in Jalingo.

He said that the victims were currently receiving treatments at various isolation centres in the state.

Vakkai, also the Commissioner for Health, urged residents of the state to be cautious of the pandemic.

He appealed to members of the public to always observe COVID-19 protocols to mitigate the spread of the disease.

Earlier, Mr Danjuma Adamu, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said that the state would soon establish a model ranch and livestock training centre.

Adamu said that the plan to establish the centre was in line with the open grazing and ranches establishment law of the state.

He also said that the centre would promote modern techniques for animal husbandry.

The commissioner said that the centre would mitigate the herders/ farmers’ conflicts in the state.

Adamu said that the efforts made by the state government in restoring peace to southern Taraba had begun to yield positive results.

He said that resettlement of the displaced persons was ongoing as sensitisation and seminars on peaceful co-existence were regularly conducted among the communities affected by the crisis.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria