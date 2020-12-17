Chris Oji, Enugu

No fewer than 187 health workers in Enugu and 15 members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) currently at the orientation camp at Awgu, Enugu state have tested positive for the dreaded Coronavirus.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ikechukwu Obi disclosed this at a press briefing.

Obi added that the state has so far, recorded a total of 9,591 cases since its outbreak this year.

According to the Commissioner, 7489 cases have been treated and discharged, saying there were presently 30 active cases, including the 15 corps members.

While warning residents of the state that the pandemic was yet to be over, he advised them to take advantage of the sample collection centres in 17 local government areas of the State.

He said that 21 COVID-19 related deaths have been recorded in the State.

The Commissioner said though the pandemic had hit the state by surprise with the initial two confirmed cases, the state government had lived up to its responsibilities in the provision of test kits, protective materials and drugs were necessary.

“We have received support from some Non-Governmental Organization (NGOs); World Health Organization; Red Cross among others. We now have a testing centre at the UNTH, Enugu.

Obi said: “We have a private hospital that is also testing and we are in the process of reviewing how many more can be tested. There is a full-fledged general hospital at Igboano in Nsukka among others.”

The state governments he said had put in place machineries to monitor those who would be entering the state during this year’s festive period such as the Yuletide and New Year celebrations.

He, however, stressed that response teams have been activated in all the 17 local government councils of the state for the purpose.

“We are urging our people to be responsible and to take responsibility; this is not a time to be careless, protect yourself and protect others,” he advised.