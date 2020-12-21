Covid 19: 7 Things You Need To Know About The New Strain

There are new concerns about the new strain of Coronavirus which has caused a 4 tier lockdown in some states in the U.K.

The news of the mutated strain of coronavirus in the UK has led to a swathe of European countries banning Brits from entering their borders.

However, according to Hindu Times, the variant is not new. In fact, it was first detected in September. In November, around a quarter of cases in London were from the new variant.

Below are some things to know about this strain:

According to experts, the new strain is 70% more infectious than other strains of the virus. It is believed that most of the new cases in the country are driven by this variant, with up to 60% of the cases in London being caused by it. The variant has been found across the UK, except Northern Ireland, but it is heavily concentrated in London, the South East, and eastern England. Data from Nextstrain, which has been monitoring the genetic codes of the viral samples around the world, suggest cases in Denmark and Australia have come from the UK. The Netherlands has also reported cases. A similar variant that has emerged in South Africa shares some of the same mutations, but appears to be unrelated to this one. The Vaccine works for the new variant. The new strain is not more dangerous, it only spreads faster.



