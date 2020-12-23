By Omeiza Ajayi

Following the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has announced fresh measures to curtail the spread of the virus.

Chief Press Secretary to the FCT minister, Anthony Ogunleye in a statement on Wednesday said the minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello announced the guidelines after an emergency COVID-19 meeting in the wake of the second wave of the pandemic.

Accordingly, “all bars, night clubs, pubs, events and recreational venues in the FCT are to remain closed for the next five weeks”, the minister said.

Other measures announced are that “all restaurants, except those providing services to hotel residents; takeaways, home deliveries and drive-ins are to remain closed;

“All informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events etc in the FCT are restricted to not more than 50 persons;

“Facilities for religious events are restricted to less than 50% of capacity of use during which physical distancing; mandatory use of face masks and hand hygiene are to be strictly enforced.

“Events of more than 50 persons are to be held outdoors only and virtual meetings are strongly encouraged;

“Public transportation systems are to carry passengers not more than 50% of their capacity in compliance with social distancing rules.

“All employees of the Federal Capital Territory Administration and the six Area Councils of the FCT on GL 12 and below are to work from home for the next five weeks;

“The heads of the various Secretariats, Departments and Agencies are to be responsible for compliance; and all schools in the FCT are to remain on vacation until at least the 18th of January 2021;

“All non-essential travels within and outside the FCT are highly discouraged and residents above 60 years old with comorbidities such as hypertension and diabetes are strongly advised to remain indoors.

“The Abuja Market Management Limited and the various market associations should work together to ensure compliance of all the guidelines on facial coverings, hand hygiene and physical distancing. The FCT Administration will not hesitate to close down any market or business premises found in contravention of these guidelines”.

Bello said enforcement teams have been mandated to carry out the arrest of violators and prosecute them through the mobile court’s system.

Vanguard News Nigeria