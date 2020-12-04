By Kelvin Osa Okunbor

The debilitating effects of COVID -19 impact on the air transport industry reared its ugly head on Friday forcing Arik Air to declare 300 workers redundant.

The airline according to its Manager, Public Relations & Communications, Adebanji Ola took the decision to declare the workers redundant following the devastating impact of the pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs on its current level of operations.

Ola said the airline management has engaged the leadership of the impacted unions, which have been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff.

He said: “It is important to note that over 50 per cent of Arik Air’s workforce of over 1,600 staff have been on furlough in the past six months on a base allowance.

“Decisions to let go off staff is naturally a difficult decision. Arik Air wishes the impacted staff well in their future endeavour.”