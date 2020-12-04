The management of Arik Air has laid off 300 workers of the airline. The airline made this known in a statement on Friday.

The statement, signed by Adebanji Ola, Arik’s spokesperson, said the sacking is due to the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on its operations.

The statement, titled ‘Arik Air management declares 300 staff redundant’, noted that a redundancy package would be provided for the affected workers with the help of the aviation unions.

“Arising from the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to the constrained ability of the airline to complete heavy maintenance activities and return its planes to operations, stunted revenues against increasing operational costs, the management of Arik Air (In Receivership) has declared 300 staff members redundant to its current level of operations,” the statement said.

“The leadership of the impacted unions has been contacted to negotiate a redundancy package for the affected staff.”

The statement said over 50 per cent of Arik Air’s workforce of over 1,600 staff have been on furlough in the past six months on a base allowance.

“Decisions to let go of staff is naturally a difficult decision. Arik Air wishes the impacted staff well in their future endeavors,” the airline said.

Airlines have been some of the most affected businesses since the coronavirus pandemic broke out. Many airlines have had to cut costs and lay off staff to stay afloat.