In a desperate attempt to stop a new strain of coronavirus that is spreading rapidly in the UK, prime minister Boris Johnson has imposed a full lockdown on London and large parts of southeast England and told the public across the country to avoid travelling.

According to WSJ, after emergency talks with his most senior officials, Johnson cancelled plans to ease pandemic restrictions for five days during the holiday.

Household mixing will be banned in London and the south-east and socializing restricted to just christmas day across the rest of England.

The premier announced a new Tier 4 will apply in the hot-spot areas around the capital from Sunday, 20 December, with all non-essential shops closing.

Millions of people have been ordered to stay at home and all foreign travel banned except for essential purposes, Johnson urged people across England to stay local and not travel far and he promised that the new rules will be reviewed on December 30.

“When the virus changes its method of attack we must change our method of defence, without action the evidence suggests infections would soar, hospitals would become overwhelmed and many thousands more would lose their lives, Johnson said at a news conference.

The dramatic escalation in the government’s pandemic response was triggered by a new strain of the virus that is virtually unique to the UK, emerging scientific evidence suggests the new strain can spread significantly more quickly than previous strains in circulation and is behind a huge surge in infections in recent days.

