President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has saluted the sacrifices of the doctors who were killed by COVID-19 in parts of the country.

In a statement on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, President Buhari gave an assurance that the welfare of doctors and other health workers would be a priority for his administration.

He also sent his condolence to the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) over the death of the doctors due to the pandemic, noting that the sacrifices made by the frontline medical workers were appreciated.

“The death of our frontline health workers in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic is particularly sad because these professionals risk their own lives in order to save others,” the President was quoted as saying.

He added, “Our health workers are making maximum sacrifices for the country in line with their humanitarian calling, and this administration will leave no stone unturned in order to ensure their needs are met.

According to the President, the health workers are operating under severe limitations, but they are undeterred in discharging their duties in saving lives.

“Let me say without any fear of contradiction that no reward is too much for the sacrifices of our health workers in the country, and this administration will give their welfare the priority it deserves,” he stated.

President Buhari also mourned the Galadiman Lokoja, Godwin Ajakpo, as well as the Chairman of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Air Commodore Idongesit Nkanga, a former military Governor.

His remarks were in reaction to the comments of the NMA Chairman in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Dr Enema Amodu, that no fewer than 20 medical doctors died of COVID-19 in the last one week across the country.

Addressing a press briefing in Abuja on Christmas Day, he noted that the late medical doctors contracted the disease in the course of treating infected patients who failed to disclose their true health status.