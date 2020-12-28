Toba Adedeji, Osogbo

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Monday disclosed that its leadership is having a dialogue with the Governor of Osun State, Adegboyega Oyetola to hold cross over service.

The Nation reports that the Osun State Government through the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Wole Oyebamiji in a statement insisted that there will be no countdown to New Year ceremonies and cross overnights under whatever guise by religious bodies during the New Year eve noting that security operatives in the State will enforce the directives without exception.

“The ban on youth carnivals still subsists. Also, all social clubs, hotels, departmental stores, supermarkets, event centres and allied centres are to henceforth operate at half of their capacities and observe COVID-19 protocols.

“Wearing of face Masks at public places is equally compulsory. We want to appeal to all residents and citizens to cut down on social gatherings, including weddings, naming ceremonies and funeral ceremonies to reduce the spate of exposure and contact with possible carriers visiting the State during the Yuletide period.”

Speaking with Chairman of CAN, Bishop Amos Ogunrinde, said, “Our leadership is dialoguing with the state government over the cross over service. We are so sure that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola will make another statement on the directive. The Government is a listening governor and we are sure that the dialogue will be fruitful.”

Subsequently, chairman Osun Muslim Community, Alhaji Mustapha Olawuyi, said we are going to adhere by the directive of the state government. COVID-19 is real and the directive of government is for our goodness.