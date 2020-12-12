Our Reporter

Given the changes since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, Christina Soname, to address the challenges faced by young graduates in remaining fulfilled and relevant at their workplaces, has unveiled a book titled ‘Dear Young Professional’ in Lagos.

The book is a 128 pages fictionally storified book which looks at the real stories of real professionals in the workplace, drawing out practical insights to help young professionals navigate the world of work and experience accelerated career growth.

Speaking at a press briefing recently, Soname said she was inspired to write the book in order to inspire young professionals to embrace the dignity of labour and commit to a culture of excellent stewardship in their personal and professional lives.

“There is dignity in labour. Young professionals should know that working is not punishment. You must enjoy whatever you find yourself doing,” she said.