File photo: This picture taken on March 23, 2020 shows a pallbearer taking a picture of a coffin for the relatives of a deceased person at the cemetery of Grassobbio in the province of Bergamo, as they could not attend the ceremony because they are in quarantine as a result of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. (Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP)

More than 60,000 people have died from COVID-19 in Italy since the pandemic hit early this year, according to the latest official toll published Sunday.

Italy has recorded 60,078 deaths from 1,728,878 infections, the ministry of health reported.

AFP