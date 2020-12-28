Edo Government on Monday urged residents in the state to ensure they protected the elderly, adjudged most vulnerable to COVID-19, following the outbreak of a second wave of the pandemic.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Mr Osarodion Ogie, who gave the advice in a statement in Benin, on Monday, assured that government was putting adequate measures in place across the state, to check the new surge of the virus.

He urged residents to comply with all safety and precautionary guidelines against the spread of the virus, in order to protect the aged population, who are most vulnerable.

“As part of the response to the second wave of COVID-19, the Edo Government has reactivated isolation and treatment centres, 4 molecular PCR laboratories and its contact tracing network to ensure the pandemic is contained.

“We are also intensifying public awareness of the need for residents to take personal responsibility in staying safe to protect the elderly in our state.

“As we go about our daily activities, let us observe all precautionary measures against the spread of the infectious disease, including regular handwashing with soap under running water,” he said.

Ogie said that the use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers, covering of the mouth and nose properly when sneezing or coughing, were also important protocols that should be observed.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria