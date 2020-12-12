The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has announced that he has gone into self-isolation after some of his close aides and a family member tested positive for COVID-19.

Announcing the development in a short video on Friday, El-Rufai explained that he decided to isolate himself as a precautionary move that complies with the standard Covid-19 protocols until he tests himself for the deadly virus on Sunday.

This comes days after the governor announced that the state was experiencing a gradual resurgence of cases.

According to him, there was a 30% rise in daily COVID-19 cases in the state, which he attributed to people failing to adhere to COVID-19 protocols over the past few months.

He, therefore, appealed to residents to remain conscious of all the safety protocols including regular hand washing, avoiding large gatherings especially during the forthcoming Christmas season and wearing their facemask always.

On March 28, Governor El-Rufai had tested positive for COVID-19, following contact with an index case in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

He was later confirmed negative by his doctors after about two weeks in self isolation for treatment.

As of Friday night, Nigeria recorded 796 new COVID-19 infections with Kaduna State accounting for 117 of those cases.

The total caseload in the state now stands at 3,703.