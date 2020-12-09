Governor Nasir El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State has expressed worry over the rising cases of COVID-19 infections in the state, warning that he will impose a second lockdown of the entire state if the rate of infections continues to rise.

The Governor who disclosed this on Wednesday in Kaduna State said he is worried that the rate of infections will soon overwhelm the state’s health system if nothing is done urgently to contain the spread of the virus.

Kaduna State has been recording 30 percent new COVID-19 infections daily in the last two months.

El-Rufai lamented that some residents have refused to abide by all the safety measures put in place by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), hence there might be another lockdown soon.

The governor directed that all employees of the state government must undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test as part of efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

Ahead of the Christmas festivities, the Governor warned residents to celebrate with caution, by avoiding large gatherings, wearing their facemasks always, and adhering to other safety measures that will prevent them from contracting COVID-19 during and after the festivities.

On his part, a former Minister of State for Health, Dr Idi Hong explained that the second phase of COVID-19 is more deadly than the first one, hence the need for the people to live responsibly and be mindful of the dangers that lie ahead.