Mr Macron, 42, will self-isolate for seven days while working remotely, the Elysée Palace said in a statement.
The French president attended a number of high-profile events in recent days, including an EU summit.
Following his diagnosis, several other European leaders, including the Spanish PM, said they would self-isolate.
“The president of the republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today, the Elysée said on Thursday morning, 17 December.
”The diagnosis was made following a test performed at the onset of the first symptoms, the statement added.
The French president’s wife Brigitte Macron, who is 67, is self-isolating but has no symptoms.
It is not yet known how Mr Macron caught the virus but his office said it was identifying any recent close contacts he has had.
On Tuesday president Macron hosted French parliamentary heads and on Monday members of the intergovernmental group the OECD.
Last week he, along with almost every other EU leader, attended a summit in Brussels.
Among those going into self-isolation are European council chief Charles Michel, Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez and OECD secretary-general Angel Gurría, all of whom met president Macron this week.
Mr Sanchez has tested negative but, like Mr Macron, will work remotely from quarantine.
Portuguese prime minister António Costa, 59, has cancelled all official trips and is isolating and awaiting test results, after a working lunch in Paris with President Macron on Wednesday.
Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo and Luxembourg’s prime minister Xavier Betteltoo are self-isolating following contact with the French president.
