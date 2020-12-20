A number of European countries are banning travel from the UK to prevent the spread of a more infectious variant of coronavirus, the Guardian reports.
Both Netherlands and Belgium have suspended flights while trains to Belgium have also been banned.
The new variant has spread quickly in London and south-east England.
Prime minister Boris Johnson on Saturday, 19 December, introduced a new tier-four level of restrictions, scrapping a planned relaxation of rules over the christmas period for millions of people.
Top health officials said that there was no evidence that the new variant was more deadly or would react differently to vaccines, but it was proving to be up to 70% more transmissible.
The world health organization (WHO) says the same mutation has also been detected in the Netherlands, Denmark and Australia.
It also said it would work with other European Union member states in the coming days to explore the scope for further limiting the risk of the new strain of the virus being brought over from the UK.
Belgium is suspending flights and train arrivals from the UK from midnight (23:00 GMT) Sunday, 20 December. Prime minister Alexander De Croo told Belgian television channel VRT, that the ban would be in place for at least 24 hours as a precautionary measure.
Italy’s foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said on his Facebook page that the government was about to sign a measure to suspend flights from the UK.
In France, news channel BFMTV reported that the government was seriously considering suspending flights and trains from the UK.
In Ireland, urgent government talks are being held and minister for health Stephen Donnelly said he expected a decision later on Sunday on a new advisory for travel from Britain.
Austria is also planning a ban on flights from the UK, with details currently being worked out, Austrian media reported.
