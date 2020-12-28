The English Premier League tie between Everton and Manchester City has been postponed due to the increasing coronavirus cases in the squad of the latter.

Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates were meant to confront Pep Guardiola’s men at Goodison Park in their final match of the year but increasing health concerns have forced a postponement.

Before now, the duo of Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker and two other Man City staff had been confirmed positive but there appears to be new cases in the City team.

Fans of both clubs that have already purchased the match ticket have been advised not to travel any longer for the game.

While there is no new scheduled date yet for the anticipated crunch tie, the Toffees have promised prompt communication once a decision is reached for a new date.

Read the full statement released by Everton below.

“Following a Premier League Board Meeting this afternoon, Everton Football Club has been informed that tonight’s fixture against Manchester City has been postponed on medical grounds due to an increase in cases of COVID-19 in the Manchester City squad.

“Supporters who were successful in getting match tickets through the Club’s ballot for the fixture are advised not to travel to the stadium.

“An alternative date and kick off time has yet to be decided but will be confirmed on evertonfc.com as soon as possible.

“Everton’s next fixture will now be the New Year’s Day visit of West Ham United (5.30pm GMT).”