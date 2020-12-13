The US is gearing up for the rollout of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination after it received emergency use authorisation from the FDA (food and drug administration) on Friday, 11 December, Sky News reports.

The first shipments of the vaccine have left a factory in Michigan, just two days after it got safety approval in the US, the US marshals will travel with the vaccine to its final destination.

The first stage takes it from the Pfizer facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, to planes that will fly it to UPS and FedEx hubs in Louisville in Kentucky, and Memphis, Tennessee.

From there, trucks or aircraft will ferry it to 145 sites around the country that will get the first doses.

The vaccine is packed with dry ice to keep it at -70C (-94F)

The green light for the treatment, the first to be signed off in the US and the same one that’s being distributed in the UK came late on Friday from the Food and Drug Administration.

Healthcare workers and care home residents will get priority for the vaccine, which requires two doses a few weeks apart.

Nearly three million shots will be given in the first wave of vaccinations.

UPS and FedEx delivery drivers will deliver the vaccine suitcases into the hands of medical workers on Monday morning, 14 December.

Three shipments are expected this week and another 400-plus sites will get the vaccine between Tuesday and Wednesday.

Local pharmacies could get the vaccine in about three weeks, said the army general coordinating the rollout, Gustave Perna, who compared the vaccine’s deployment.

America’s coronavirus death count currently stands close to 300,000, the most in the world with about 16 million total cases recorded.

