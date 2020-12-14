The first Covid-19 vaccination in the United States has taken place, as the country gears up for its largest ever immunisation campaign, New York Post reports.

A Queens critical care nurse who has been on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic has become the first person in New York and the first person in the US to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse at long island Jewish medical center, was vaccinated on-camera at the Queens hospital as Governor Andrew Cuomo looked on via livestream.

Applause broke out as Lindsay was jabbed with the potentially life-saving shot.

“It didn’t feel any different from taking any other vaccine, Lindsay said right after she was given the shot by Northwell health director of employee health services Michelle Chester.

I am feeling well, I would like to thank all the front line workers, i feel hopeful and relieved, said Lindsay.

The US food and drug administration had authorised the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use on Friday, 11 December and the vaccine had rolled out to different locations in the US on Sunday, 13 December.

The agency said the authorisation was a significant milestone in the pandemic, which had taken more than 295,000 lives in the US.

The vaccine, which offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19, was deemed safe and effective by the FDA. The US vaccination programme aims to reach 100m people by April.

