After about a month and a half in total lockdown, the French authorities have finally replaced the latter with a nightly curfew, keeping several venues closed in order to avoid another spike up in the cases of COVID-19 in the country.

According to BBC, People will not be allowed out of their homes between 20:00 and 06:00 without an authorisation form.

Christmas eve will be exempt, but the rule will stay in place for New Year’s eve, bars and restaurants are to remain closed until at least 20 January.

In his speech announcing the new measures, prime minister Castex notes that travel for the evening of December 24 will be authorized but not for more than six adults at a time while reminding French citizens to respect the rules of hygiene and distance.

“All of these measures allow us to maintain the possibility of travelling throughout the territory from December 16, he noted.

Travelling will be possible only from and to countries under France’s list of epidemiologically safe countries.

The number of people in France who have died from coronavirus infections rose by 790 on Tuesday, 15 December, to a total of 59,072.

People in France are no longer required to print or download an official justification for leaving their homes during the day.

But with daily infection rates more than double the 5,000-a-day target, a night curfew is being imposed and spot checks will be implemented.

Like this: Like Loading...