According to BBC, the brief statement did not give details of the symptoms the French president was experiencing.

“He will continue to work and take care of his activities at a distance, it statement read.

Mr Macron was due to visit Lebanon next week on 22 December, but the trip has now been cancelled.

It was not immediately clear what contact tracing efforts were in progress, but palace officials added he was trying to assess where he may have contracted the virus.

Mr Macron met with the prime minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, on Wednesday, 16 December, there has been no comment from Portuguese officials.

The French president was among EU leaders and delegates at European council heads of state meeting which held last week in Brussels, Belgium, between 10 and 11 December.

The diagnosis also comes nine days after a state visit to Paris by Egypt’s president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

During the two-day trip, Mr Macron presented his Egyptian counterpart with the Legion of Honour, the highest French award.

France’s prime minister Jean Castex will also self isolate after coming into contact with Mr Macron over the last few days.