The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has gone into self-isolation after coming in contact with someone who recently tested positive for Covid-19.

All affairs related to the running of the state has been handed over to the deputy governor pending when Mr Tambuwal would be out of isolation.

The announcement was made in a tweet on Friday via the governor’s official Twitter handle, @AWTambuwal.

“Gov @AWTambuwal goes into isolation after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19. The Deputy Gov will oversee all activities of the state pending the outcome of the test result of the Governor,” the governor tweeted.

This development comes just as the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for reported the highest number of daily cases since the virus broke out in Nigeria.

The health body announced that the country recorded 1,145 positive cases of COVID-19 on Thursday and that brought the cumulative positive cases to 76,207.

The NCDC, in a tweet, showed that Lagos had the highest positive cases of 459, followed by Federal Capital Territory with 145 cases and Kaduna with 138 cases.

Other states include Katsina-70, Gombe-52, Niger-31, Kano-23, Bayelsa -21, Bauchi-18, Ondo-18, Rivers-17, Ogun-12, Oyo-12, Edo – eight, Nasarawa- eight, Ebonyi- seven, Osun- six, Ekiti- five, Kebbi- five, Borno- four, Jigawa- three, Akwa Ibom- two and Anambra-one.

