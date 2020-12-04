Italy has banned travelling and midnight mass over the Christmas period after recording its worst daily coronavirus death toll, BBC reports.

Between December 21 and January 6, Italians will only be allowed to move between regions for work, medical reasons and emergencies.

This means they also cannot leave their towns on Christmas day, boxing day and new year’s day.

The new curbs have been criticised in a joint statement by regional authorities, who say they were not consulted by the central government. “The lack of discussion has made it impossible to balance the curbs with the needs of families, the statement said. Attilio Fontana, governor of the northern Lombardy region, which has reported the most cases and deaths called the new rules crazy.

Italian prime minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday, 3 December, that there was no reason for festivities to be any less normal although locals were encouraged not to invite people home.

“It’s clear this will be a Christmas that is different from the others but it will be no less authentic, he said.

More than 58,000 people have died in Italy since the start of the COVID-19 outbreak and on Thursday, the country broke it’s 24-hour record after nearly 1,000 people died.

According to health authorities, 993 coronavirus-related deaths were recorded in a single day on Thursday, the previous daily record saw 969 deaths on March 27.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Wednesday that the government had options to buy 202 million COVID-19 vaccine shots from various companies and was awaiting clearance for their usage from European Union drug authorities.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic remains fragile.

