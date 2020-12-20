Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai

The Kaduna State Government on Sunday announced new measures to stem the rising COVID-19 infections in the state.

The new regulations which was signed and authorised by the state Governor Nasir El-Rufai ban large gatherings and limit the hour of worship at churches and mosques to one hour.

Also, the use of a face mask and observing physical distancing is mandatory.

The new measures which are further to COVID-19 containment measures announced last week, take effect from December 17, 2020.

“Many of the regulations in the Quarantine Order of 26th March 2020 were significantly relaxed in June 2020 to support the safe pursuit of livelihoods. However, recent developments have compelled the state government to reinstate and tighten some of those provisions.

“Accordingly, Malam Nasir El-Rufai has signed and authorised new regulations with effect from 17 December 2020 as follow:

“It is mandatory to wear facemasks outside the house. Large gatherings are henceforth prohibited.

“Places of worship must enforce facemasks, provide sanitisers, and ensure physical distancing. The number of worshippers will be capped. Congregational worship should not exceed one hour,” the statement read in part.

Also, civil servants in the state below Grade level 14 are instructed to work from home and businesses must provide thermometers for temperature checks.

“Civil servants below Grade Level 14 to work from home from Monday, 21st December 2020 subject to directives or summons by their supervisors who may require their presence in the office. The Head of Service will issue service-wide updates as required.

“Transport operators must reduce capacity to not more than two passengers per row and not more than 50 percent of capacity.

“Supermarkets and providers of personal services such as hairdressing and barbing salons can remain open but service providers and customers must use facemasks and limit the number of persons they admit and serve at any time,” the statement read in part.

While hotels are to remain open, event centers and night clubs gyms, bars, and lounges are to close until further notice.

Restaurants are restricted to takeaway services and all schools will remain closed.