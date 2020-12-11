By Bashir Bello

No fewer than two more persons were confirmed to have lost their lives to Covid-19 as the number of active cases rose to over 100 in Kano State.

The State Coordinator, Rapid Response on Covid-19, Dr. Tijjani Hussaini disclosed this during the Covid-19 Task force briefing on the resurgence of the pandemic in the state.

Dr. Hussaini said the state recorded the two deaths and 21 new cases within 24 hours.

He also said in 10 days (from 1st to 10 December) the state recorded no fewer than 85 new cases.

The Coordinator decried how residents have resorted to abandoning and non-compliance of the covid-19 protocols in worship places, offices, schools, motor parks, markets among others in the state.

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje also worried by the non-compliance of the Covid-19 protocols vowed to ensure enforcement and strict compliance on the use of face masks in the state.

Ganduje said both manpower and structures were all intact and he would reawake and reactive it to address the resurgence of the pandemic in the state.

“Today (Friday), we are back to the drawing board as a result that Covid-19 is also back in our communities.

“While we are hoping that it is dying but it started recouping.

“From what we have seen, there is no doubt we have to wake up. Although it is a national issue all over the country, Covid-19 has started increasing and even in Kano.

“Our medical personnel and facilities are intact, we will recall our volunteer workers and deploy both human and material resources back to work to fight and flush out the scourge in the state,” Ganduje however stated.

Meanwhile, as at the time of filing this report number of confirmed deaths as a result of covid-19 stands at 56 and active cases stand at 101.

Vanguard News Nigeria