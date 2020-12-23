By Adekunle Jimoh, Ilorin

Against the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic, Kwara state government Wednesday imposed partial lockdown on the state.

The lockdown takes effect Thursday December 24, 2020 and it is between midnight and 4:30 am till further notice.

The state also said “appropriate use of face mask in public places is mandatory.” Vice Chairman of the state Technical Commitee on COVID-19 Razak Raji told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital, adding that “concerts/carnivals/clubbing are not allowed until further notice. Worship centres are not to allow congregations exceeding 50 percent of the maximum capacity of the venue. This is to allow for physical distancing.

“Other gatherings (formal and informal) exceeding 50 people are disallowed. Therefore, the protocol of ‘No face mask, no entry’ must apply at all public places.”

Dr Raji, who is also the state Health Commissioner added that: “Civil servants are to work from their homes. The only exemptions are essential workers, especially in the health sector. Virtual meetings are encouraged.

“Transporters are to enforce all COVID-19 protocols, including proper use of face mask by drivers and passengers. Appropriate sanctions will apply to defaulters.

“Security agencies will deploy all lawful means to enforce these protocols. Defaulters are deemed to constitute dangers to public health. Provisions of the Kwara State Infectious Diseases Regulations 2020 shall apply to all offenders.

He said that “there will be further communications on school resumption,” Insisting that “tese new guidelines are subject to reviews as situations dictate.”