



The Lagos State Government on Thursday urged residents to be thankful to Almighty God for His guidance and protection during the outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Lagos State, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, gave the advice during the 14th Edition of the Christmas Carol Service of Nine Lessons held at the Lagos House, Ikeja.

Elegushi said that globally, COVID-19 took all nations by surprise, with the great nations being brought to their knees.

“Africa, Nigeria in particular was prophesied to witness countless deaths but with fervent prayers, determination and hardwork, we are coming out of the woods.

“This is worthy of thanking God for.

“We cannot but remember those who have fallen on the way; our hearts are with their families even as we pray that the Almighty will rest their souls and give the families affected the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

“The Bible admonishes us to give thanks in all things (1 Thessalonians 5 verse 18).

“Despite our challenges, we are still standing tall by His grace. I beseech us all to count our blessings and give thanks because He is indeed Lord over All!

“You will agree with me that Year 2020 has been quite an eventful year, but we thank the Lord for His love and mercies over our families, friends, our dear Lagos State in particular and Nigeria in general.

“The Holy Bible in the Book of Lamentations 3 verse 22 says “it is of the Lord’s mercies that we are not consumed, because His compassions fail not”.

According to him, the end of the year is a period of sober reflection, a time to take stock of all activities from the beginning of the year, in order to express gratitude to the Most High for His divine intervention in Lagos State.

“Today, I warmly welcome you to the 14th Edition of the Christmas Carol of Nine Lessons.

“I want to encourage us to rejoice and appreciate the faithfulness of God in our lives and in Lagos State as we proceed with the programme, with the assurance that Year 2021 will be a better and rewarding year,´´ Elegushi said.

Also, Mrs Adebunmi Adekanye, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Lagos State, said that Christmas is a season of love, peace and happiness; a period of spiritual reborn.

According to her, it is a period of reform when people shed their inadequacies and strive to imbibe virtuous habits, even in darkest times.

“When we come together like this, we have the power to remind ourselves that there is hope and that we will be okay.

“I want to give all gratitude to the Almighty God for bringing us together again to celebrate the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

“We value what God has done for Lagos State and its citizens all through the years. May God continue to increase the prosperity of Lagos State in all ramifications, Adekanye said.

