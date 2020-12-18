Following the resurgence of coronavirus around the world, the Lagos State government has issued fresh directives for residents to comply with.

In a press statement by the governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, it said the state is recording an increase in COVID-19 cases in all local governments, and there is a need for fresh guidelines.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, who tested positive to COVID-19 last week, is in isolation and undergoing treatment.

Several cases of COVID-19 have also been recorded in Nigeria in the last weeks with top officials testing positive.

The daily positive cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria also exceeded 1000 on Thursday, the highest daily figure so far since the outbreak of the infection in Nigeria in March.

‘Reckless disregard’

In his statement, the governor said Lagosians are going about in reckless disregard of COVID-19 safety protocols, an act that can jeopardise the health of the citizenry.

He noted that ”there is an unfortunate public perception that the state has seen the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is wrong and dangerous.”

“We are getting credible reports that the entertainment industry is planning large gatherings, concerts, street parties and carnivals, in the spirit of the Yuletide. Night Clubs have also re-opened in reckless disregard of the existing guidelines, and Events Centres are operating with huge gatherings without any regard for public health and safety guidelines.

“This same disregard for Coronavirus guidelines is also being observed with Places of Worship across the State, in both their regular gatherings and the special gatherings organised to commemorate this Season,” the governor wrote.

He said 10 out of 100 COVID-19 tests turn out to be positive, an increase from the five per hundred recorded in September, he disclosed.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the second wave of COVID-19 ”calls for a full re-awakening of caution and precaution.”

Given the uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the governor said fresh directives are needed.

Fresh directives

•All public servants from GL 14 and below, except emergency workers and first responders, are to work from home as from Monday, December 21st for the next 14 days – in the first instance.

•All schools must shut down with immediate effect, and until further notice.

•Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice.

•Night Clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All Night Clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice.

•The midnight to 4am curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place.

•The protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places: Offices, Businesses, Markets, Shops, and so on.

•All Places of Worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours, and also that no gathering exceeds 50% of the maximum capacity of the Venue.

•All Event Planners must obtain prior clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission (www.lasgsafetyreg.com) for all events, and ensure that any planned gatherings do not exceed 300 people.

Resurgence

As of Friday, the state has conducted 197,000 COVID-19 tests and 26,000 were positive. A total number of 226 persons have died from the the infection, the governor said.

“We will continue to closely watch the profile of the unfolding situation, while also awaiting updates and pronouncements from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“We will also keep working with the Presidential Task Force to ensure that the gains of the recent past are not frittered away on the altar of festivities and sheer carelessness. The lives of ALL Lagosians, including our elders and other vulnerable citizens, matter,” he said.

The governor encouraged citizens to wear face masks at all times, properly wash or sanitiae their hands and practice physical distancing.