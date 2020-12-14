Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State has prayed for the speedy recovery of Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who tested positive to the coronavirus disease.

PDP’s Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, said in a statement on Sunday that the governor needed to get well quickly because residents of the state were expecting more from his administration.

According to him, such wish at this time is religious, constructive, progressive and particularly to charge the governor to get back on his feet soonest.

“In the opinion of the Lagos PDP, the state is in desperate need of a standing governor to attend to the numerous areas of developmental needs.

“There is almost no room for any abdication of duties at this time.

“Also, the state cannot afford to be in suspense as to the health status of the governor.

“Lagosians will not accept some form of reasons as an alibi for none performance.

“As a constructive and progressive opposition, we cannot take joy in any man’s moment of sorrow.

“We wish him soonest recovery,’’ Gani stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi on Saturday announced that Sanwo-Olu had tested positive for COVID-19, expressing optimism for his swift recovery.

The commissioner said that Sanwo-Olu was undergoing COVID-19 treatment at home, following his exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Vanguard News Nigeria