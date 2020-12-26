The Lagos State Government has made it mandatory for prospective couples to obtain clearance from the state government to hold weddings with 300 people in attendance.

This was contained in a notice by the state government on Friday, titled, ‘Stay At Home’.

“Weddings and social gatherings must not exceed 300 people with prior clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission,” the notice partly read.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, confirmed the development with The Punch on Saturday morning.

He said the state government is concerned about large gatherings and big weddings as the state experiences a spike in the number of Covid-19 cases.

The director-general said, “If it is not a big wedding, maybe 50 people, 100 people, we are not really concerned. But if it is a large gathering with 300 people and above, it is mandatory that you get a clearance. It is a free clearance; no payment whatsoever.

“The process is not difficult, you go online and input the details of the wedding. There might be a requirement to have safety marshals on ground, depending on the size of the wedding.

“The move is to put in place some control measures to prevent super-spreader weddings and hold people accountable. It also helps us in planning. For instance, if we are envisaging 500 guests at a wedding, there will be more attention on them. We will do our regular patrols and visit such places to ensure that they comply with safety protocols.”

“We will also forward those locations to our brothers in LASTMA (Lagos State Traffic Management Authority) and LAMATA (Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority) to be on the lookout that there is a big wedding and many cars will be coming into a neighbourhood so as to aid efficient traffic management,” Mojola said.

