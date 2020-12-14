Sadiq Khan also wants them to reopen later in January because of significant coronavirus outbreaks among 10 to 19-year-olds.
He said testing had to be urgently expanded to students.
It comes as schools in Greenwich became the first in England to move fully to online learning from Tuesday, 15 December.
Mr Khan described the surge in Covid-19 cases in London as deeply concerning.
In the letter, also sent to the prime minister, he said he wanted regular asymptomatic testing to be extended to everyone who could not work form home as well as students and staff at London’s secondary schools, sixth-form college and further education colleges.
“The rollout of the vaccine has provided some light at the end of what has been a very dark tunnel, but this is no time to be complacent and we cannot let so many months of compromise and sacrifice go to waste, he said.
“Time is running out to get the virus under control in our city which is why I urge the government to heed my call and provide us with the extra support we desperately need. Londoners always work together and together our city will get through the winter and can look forward to better times ahead.
In the letter, Mr Khan said if London went into further restrictions, the current financial support offered by the government would be insufficient to keep many businesses and the self-employed afloat.
He wrote that if the capital moved to tier three, UK Hospitality had warned £2.7bn could be wiped off London’s hospitality industry, with 160,000 jobs permanently at risk.
“Theatres and venues in London have begun to reopen, many for the first time since March and after making their venues as safe as possible.
“Several major Christmas theatre productions are scheduled in December and January in the west end alone, last-minute cancellations of these could prove ruinous, he wrote.
Mr Khan said before any additional restrictions were imposed, ministers should set up a compensation scheme for all lost income during the crucial festive period based on last year’s returns.
He added workers required to self-isolate must also receive full pay and not just statutory sick pay.
