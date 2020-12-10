The secretary of state for health and social care Mr Matt Hancock has announced mass testing for secondary schools in worst-affected boroughs in London, Kent and Essex after a surge in cases among school-aged children.

Mr Hancock said the rollout was part of a bid to contain a worrying explosion of cases seen in pupils in the south-east of England.

According to BBC, public health England’s weekly surveillance report said London had the highest case rate in England with 191.8 cases per 100,000 people in the week to December 6, up from 158.1 in the previous week

Calls for London to be put into the highest tier of restrictions have been growing as cases spike.

After a meeting with officials today, London MPs said they expected the capital to be plunged into lockdown on December 19 without a rapid change in trends.

Mr Hancock said; “I’m particularly concerned about the number of cases in London, Kent and Essex, cases are rising and in many areas are already high.

“Looking into the detail, the testing results and survey shows us that by far the fastest rise is among secondary school-age children 11-18 years old, while the rate among adults in London is broadly flat.

“But we know from experience that a sharp rise in younger people can lead to a rise among more vulnerable age groups later.

“We need to do everything we can to stop the spread among school-age children in London right now, we must not wait until the review which will take place on December 16.

Mr Hancock added; “having spoken to the leaders of London’s councils and the mayor, we’ve decided to put in place an immediate plan for testing all secondary school-aged children in the seven worst-affected boroughs of London, in parts of Essex that border London and parts of Kent.

“We want to keep schools open because that is both right for education and for public health.

“We are therefore surging mobile testing units and will be working with schools and local authorities to encourage these children and their families to get tested over the coming days, more details will be set out tomorrow.

“I want to urge all those involved to step forward for the testing.

“It is important that 11-18 years olds get tested in these boroughs, irrespective of whether they have symptoms.

