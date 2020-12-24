Daily News

COVID-19: Nasarawa records 30 cases in one day – State Govt

By
0
covid-19:-nasarawa-records-30-cases-in-one-day-–-state-govt
Views: Visits 8

COVID-19 protocolsBy David Odama

THE Nasarawa state government has announced that the state recorded about thirty new cases of coronavirus in one day.

The state Acting Governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe announced this in Lafia at the COVID19 council and security council meeting in the government House.

Thirty is the highest number since the outbreak of the pandemic in the state, the acting governor said.

READ ALSO: Insecurity: I’ll never negotiate with bandits, criminals – Gov Bello

He said that the state has recorded over 600 cases cumulatively while the number of deaths recorded totaled 15.

He said the meeting was to examine the new trend and to come up with measures that would help stem the spread of the pandemic especially during the Christmas celebrations.

Details later:

Vanguard News Nigeria

Buni to Rivers APC: cease fire on suspensions

Previous article

Military Says It Is Proud Of Kankara Boys Rescue Operation

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News