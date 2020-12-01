Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu PHOTO: Twitter

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) on Monday announced 145 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC announced this via its verified website.

The new infections take the total number of cases in the country to 67,557.

The agency noted that seven states plus the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reported new infections.

According to the public health agency, 227 persons have recovered and have been discharged from different isolation centres across the country.

The NCDC said that some of the persons who recovered and were discharged included 97 persons in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nigeria’s COVID-19 recoveries increased last week compared to the previous week.

From Nov. 22 to 28, the 48th week of the pandemic in the country, a total of 935 patients recovered and were discharged, compared to 885 who were discharged in the previous week.

According to NCDC, Lagos State recorded the highest number of cases followed by FCT, Kaduna, and Plateau with 49, 34, 34, and 11 respectively.

Other states were, Oyo, 7; Bayelsa, 5; Taraba, 4; and Sokoto, 1.

The health agency said that as of Nov. 30, 2020, 145 new confirmed cases were recorded in the country.

The NCDC noted that till date, 67,557 cases have been confirmed, 63,282 cases discharged, and 1,173 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), was activated at Level 3, and have continued to coordinate the national response activities.

NAN recalls that Nigeria has so far tested 756,237 persons since the first confirmed COVID-19 case was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.