NCDC Photo:Twitter

The Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) has registered 397 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified website on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country has so far tested 932,327 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb. 27.

The public health agency said that the new infections were reported from 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which brought the country’s total number of infected people to 84,811.

The NCDC also stated that there were 12,126 active cases across the country.

The agency added that deaths as a result of COVID-19 related complications had increased by 10, while 323 patients across the country had been discharged after testing negative for the virus.

“Our discharges today (Monday) include 152 community recoveries in Lagos State, managed in line with the guidelines,” it stated.

The NCDC said that 144 of the new infections were recorded in Lagos, 83 in Plateau, 48 in Kaduna, 36 in Adamawa and 22 in Rivers.

While Oyo reported 16 cases; Kebbi 10; Nasarawa and Sokoto, seven cases each.

Five cases each were confirmed in the FCT and Kano; four in Edo and Jigawa had three.

Ogun and Akwa Ibom state had two cases each, Niger, Bauchi and Zamfara reported one each.

According to the NCDC, 397 new confirmed cases and 10 deaths are recorded in the country as at Dec. 28.

It stated that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level Three, continued to coordinate the national response activities.

The NCDC stated that till date, 84,811 cases have been confirmed, 71,357, discharged and 1,264 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

The health agency noted that it was important for parents to also encourage their children and to wash their hands frequently with soap water, wear face masks in public and avoid large gatherings to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Young people account for over 50 percent of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria. They have a role to play in reducing the risk of spread,” it said.

Meanwhile, the NCDC advised Nigerians to stay at home if they felt unwell and call their state`s helpline to get tested.

“Do not mingle with others if you have symptoms such as fever, cough or sudden loss of sense of taste or smell,’’ it advised.