By Joseph Erunke

Director General of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, AVM Muhammad Muhammed,rtd, has advocated proper training of disaster risk managers to adequately respond to the challenges of climate change and COVID-19.

Mohammed said the devastating effects of climate change and COVID-19 have necessitated appropriate action in the training of the risk managers to work towards addressing the global challenges.

He spoke in Abuja, Tuesday, at the opening of a training workshop on integrating climate change and COVID-19 vulnerability assessment and adaptation planning for disaster risk management in Nigeria.

According to him, “the risk and dynamics of COVID-19 pandemic and climate change vulnerability have given us the warning that we have to quickly adapt to the new situation or we suffer the devastating consequences.”

“We are daily confronted with the fact that disasters are increasing in frequency and magnitude worldwide and they result in considerable human, environmental and material losses to communities; diversion of resources, and have also slowed down the process towards sustainable development and the achievement of the Millennium Development Goals,” he noted.

He added: “As we grapple with the consequences of climate change, the world is faced with another global pandemic which has complicated the process of managing disasters and created an incident within another incident. We cannot, therefore, continue in our traditional ways of managing disasters, but we have to evolve the process of disaster risk reduction and adaptation to hazards on a daily basis”.

On his part, the Commissioner of ECOWAS Commission in charge of Social Affairs and Gender, Dr. Siga Fatima Jagne, said the Commission and other global partners were concerned about the devastating effects of climate change and COVID-19.

Vanguard News Nigeria