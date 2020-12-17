Niger State Gov Sani Bello

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Niger state government has taken proactive steps towards averting the second wave of COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic in the State as it has directed all civil servants to stay at home from Monday, December 21st, 2020.

The directive, however, exempted those on essential services.

A statement signed by the Head of Service, Hajiya Salamatu Abubakar, on Thursday directed all the workers to comply with the order until further notice.

It is not yet ascertained what led to the directive but it would be recalled that the Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello personally announced on November 9, 2020, that he tested positive for COVID-19 and proceeded on self-isolation immediately.

He however recovered on 16th November.

That was his second testing positive to the pandemic since it broke out, the first coming at the early broke out of the disease.

Statistics have shown that 12 deaths have been recorded out of 302 cases recorded so far in 17 out of the 25 local government areas of the state since the break out of the deadly disease.

