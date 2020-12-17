Niger State Gov Sani Bello

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Niger State Government has ordered the closure of Public and Private Schools as well as Tertiary Institutions across the State with effect from Thursday.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chairman, Niger State Task Force on COVID-19 Pandemic, Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, stated that the closure followed an upsurge of the COVID-19 in the country adding that the closure will last for thirty days.

The state Head of Service had earlier today directed that all Civil Servants are to stay at home from Monday, 21st December 2020 till further notice except those on essential services.

The SSG enjoined the people of the State to quickly return to the use of face masks, physical and social distancing, so as to help curb the spread of the pandemic in the State, adding that coronavirus is still very much lurking around.

“Despite massive advocacy and sensitization by the Government, it is disappointing to see the crowd at worship centres, banks, markets, motor parks across the State flouting the coronavirus guidelines.

“We will be forced to take the painful decision of bringing the State under the COVID-19 Preventive, Containment and Emergency Order if it remains clear that Nigerlites are determined to flout the rules”, Ahmed Matane declared.

The Chairman of the State Task Force on COVID-19 called on the financial institutions, supermarkets, corporate entities and commercial vehicles and motorcycles owners to strictly ensure the enforcement of “no face mark, no entry” in order to halt further spread of the scourge in the communities and flatten the curve.

Matane expressed optimism that the fight against the dreaded virus will be won if Nigerlites adhere strictly to the safety protocols of COVID-19.

