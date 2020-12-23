File photo: A patient who is suspected of suffering from COVID-19 coronavirus undergoes testing at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital isolation centre on May 10, 2020. Audu MARTE / AFP

Nigeria on Tuesday confirmed four more deaths from the coronavirus pandemic with nine hundred and ninety-nine fresh cases to take the country’s total infections from the pandemic to 79,789.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its latest update about the disease on its official handle, tweeted that the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) reported the highest number of infections for the day with four hundred and sixteen fresh cases.

Seventeen more states had new cases of the virus for the day, with the total deaths from the disease now pegged at one thousand two hundred and twenty-three, the update from the agency further revealed.

According to the NCDC, Lagos had 324 more persons infected with COVID-19; Kaduna – 68; Plateau – 42; Kwara – 32; Kano – 24; Gombe – 14; Sokoto – 12; Yobe -12; Akwa Ibom – 11; Bayelsa – 10; Rivers – 7; Bauchi – 7; Ogun – 6; Oyo – 5; Edo – 4; Taraba – 4; Jigawa.

Despite a spike in the number of infections in Africa’s most populous nation, 68,879 patients have been successfully treated and discharged as of Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020.

Stricter Measures

On Monday, Nigeria reintroduced measures to curb the rising number of cases in the country, ordering bars and nightclubs to stop operations.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, the group saddled with advising the Nigerian government on ways to tame the ravaging disease said: “all informal and formal festivity events including weddings, conferences, congresses, office parties, concerts, seminars, sporting activities, end of year events shall be restricted to not more than 50 persons.”

It added that for worship events, “Where more than 50 persons are attending, any such events, the gathering should be held outdoors only.”