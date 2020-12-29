Nigeria has recorded 10 new COVID-19 deaths in one day and 397 new infections.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced this on Monday night, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 84,811.

Of the new cases, 144 were recorded in Lagos, 83 in Plateau, 48 in Kaduna, 36 in Adamawa, 22 in Rivers, 16 in Oyo, 10 in Kebbi, seven each in Nasarawa and Sokoto, five each in the FCT and Kano, four in Edo, three in Jigawa, two each in Ogun and Akwa Ibom, and one each in Niger, Bauchi and Zamfara.

However, so far, 71,357 persons have recovered and have been discharged while the death toll now stands at 1,264.

According to a case-tracking tool maintained by Johns Hopkins University, more than 81.1 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported worldwide with over 45.8 million considered recovered.

The global death toll now stands at more than 1.7 million.

More to follow.