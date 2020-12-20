Director-General of NCDC, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 920 new infections of COVID-19 in the country, with six deaths in 24 hours.

The NCDC made the disclosure via its verified website on late on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since the outbreak of the disease last February, over 874,617 samples have been tested by the NCDC, out of which 77,933 turned out positive.

The public health agency announced that the country had recorded six additional deaths in the past 24 hours.

The NCDC also disclosed that 300 patients had been discharged after testing negative from the virus.

It said that the new infections were reported from 17 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in the past 24 hours.

The agency said that Lagos State reported 308 out of the 920 new cases. FCT 207, Kaduna 179, Plateau 46, Niger 43, Adamawa 26, Sokoto 18, and Rivers 16.

Other states are Yobe 15, Enugu and Kano 13 each, Ogun 12, Delta 10, Edo 5; Osun and Oyo 3 each, Anambra 2 and Ekiti 1.

The NCDC, said that a multi-sectoral national Emergency Operations Centre activated at Level 3 had continued to coordinate national response activities.

The agency noted that till date, 77,933 cases had been confirmed, 67,784, discharged and 1,218 deaths recorded in 36 states and the FCT.

Meanwhile, the NCDC has told Nigerians to adhere to all COVID-19 public health and safety measures, including hand washing, proper use of face masks and physical distancing.

“Physical distancing is one of the most effective methods to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Stay at home when possible and take precautions to avoid mass gathering.

“Ensure you maintain at least two metres distance between yourself and others in public,” it advised. (NAN)

