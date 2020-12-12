Nigeria on Friday registered 796 new cases, highest single -day COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, the Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) said on its verified website.

The new infections showed an increase of 51 cases over the previous record of 745 registered cases, almost six months ago on 19 June, 2020.

The agency said that the 796 were diagnosed with COVID-19 in 15 states and the Federal Capital Territory, bring the total nationally to 72,140 with 1,90 deaths.

FCT led with 258 cases of the virus, while Lagos came second with 248, and Kaduna state in third position with 117, NCDC said, citing other states with new infections to include; Katsina (52), Ogun (27), Kwara (23), Gombe (22), Adamawa (17), Plateau (15), Kano (6), Rivers (2), Ondo (2), Ekiti (2), Nasarawa (2), Sokoto (2) and Taraba (1).

The NCDC disclosed that no additional COVID-19 related deaths were, however, recorded, while 238 persons have recovered and discharged from isolation centres across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 65,712.

The agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the COVID-19 national response activities.

“We remind all Nigerians to adhere to the following important public health measures: Maintain physical distance of at least two metres from others in public settings.

“Avoid direct contact, such as hugging and handshaking with people, avoid close contact with anyone showing symptoms of a respiratory illness, limit all non-essential domestic and international travels.

“Wash your hands frequently with soap and water or use a hand sanitiser when hands are not visibly dirty and running water not readily available,’’ It advised.

The NCDC advisory also rehashed other COVID-19 protocols as advised by the Presidential Task Force on the pandemic, saying people should to cover their mouths and noses properly with tissue papers or their elbows when sneezing and/or coughing, while disposing the tissue papers properly, immediately after use and wash their hands.

“Stay at home if you feel unwell and call your state helpline.

“Do not mingle with others if you have symptoms such as fever, cough or sudden loss of sense of taste or smell.

“ Public settings including religious settings and markets should ensure adherence to public health and safety measures,’’ The agency also advised.

On precautions by older people, NCDC advised those up to 60 years, and people with pre-existing medical conditions, to avoid non-essential outings and visitors.

NAN recalls that the country has so far tested 833,755 persons, since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Feb, 27.

[NAN]

Vanguard News Nigeria