…Says adherence can interrupt transmission of virus

Moses Emorinken, Abuja

With the reality of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic upon the country, the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) Mondaydecried the flagrant disregard for the non-pharmaceutical prevention protocols by citizens, noting that adherence remains a sure way to interrupt covid-19 transmission.

The Association, therefore, advocated strict adherence to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control’s (NCDC’s) protocol of use of face mask, regular hand washing and use of sanitizers and social as well as Physical distancing, especially as yuletide season fast approaches.

Noting that serious conversations regarding vaccines procurement is yet to be intensified in the country, the NMA urged the government to procure vaccines that have been reported to be effective, for the purpose of research and domestication for the Nigerian populace.

The President of the NMA, Prof. Innocent Uja, made this known in a statement in Abuja, after the Association’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Anambra state.

He said, “The Council notes that the commencement of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic amidst the flagrant disregard for the non-pharmaceutical prevention protocols and waning efforts at containment of the scourge; while further noting the current concerns for vaccine access internationally whereas such serious conversations have yet to be intensified in Nigeria.

“Therefore, serious efforts to prioritize health including supplementary appropriation/ budgetary provision should be initiated by the government at all levels and the private sector coalitions to ensure the procurement and availability of consumables for effective response in the containment of COVID-19, especially with the upsurge of the infection. We also wish to advise the Government to procure the vaccines that have been reported to be effective for a further research study on Nigerians to confirm their efficacy and safety for the Nigerian populace.

“We passionately appeal to all Nigerians to take the COVID-19 prevention advisories very seriously in order to interrupt the transmission reduce ill-health and deaths from the dreaded disease. The strict adherence to the NCDC Protocol of use of face mask, regular hand washing and use of sanitizers and social as well as Physical distancing is very strongly advocated. Non-essential travels should not be embarked upon especially during this yuletide season and beyond.”

READ ALSO: Kidnappers turn medical doctors into ATMs in Cross River

The statement added: “The council is saddened by the mounting difficulties faced by members especially the private health sector organizations in accessing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) N100 billion health intervention funds contrary to expectations.

“We bemoan the incessant spate of emigration of highly trained Nigerian Doctors and other health care professionals to greener pastures (brain drain) at a time when their services are critically needed in Nigeria; observing further that efforts at engaging these nationals have not yielded expected results.

“We are deeply worried that some Nigerians in privileged positions still embark on foreign medical treatments for conditions that could be easily managed in the country thereby reducing the opportunities for revamping the nation’s health sector and improving service delivery through their patronage of local health facilities.

“More deliberate and strategic efforts must be made by governments to ensure the return home of the Nigerian doctors and other health professionals in diaspora to contribute their quota to the improvement of health care delivery services as well as national growth and development.

“Privileged Nigerians should demonstrate open confidence in the nation’s health care delivery system and as well as of patriotism by patronising the services, as we call for the establishment of the National Health Bank in order to fast-track the infrastructure, procurement of the state-of-the- equipment which helps to provide world-class health care for Nigerians in order to reverse medical Tourism.”